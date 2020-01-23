Fire guts seven shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur

A major fire gutted at leastseven shanties in Kolkata's Anandapur area in the early hoursof Thursday, officials said

The fire broke out around 1 am in the Bede Bustee areanear Ruby Hospital, police said

Two fire tenders doused the flames within an hour, asenior officer said, adding that no one was injured in theincident.

