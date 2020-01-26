Rudra, Dhruv advanced light helicopters perform fly-past on R-day
All eyes were on the sky as Rudra and Dhruv advanced light helicopters on Sunday performed a fly-past in a Diamond formation on the occasion of the 71st Republic day celebration here.
All eyes were on the sky as Rudra and Dhruv advanced light helicopters on Sunday performed a fly-past in a Diamond formation on the occasion of the 71st Republic day celebration here. Earlier, the 1st formation of five Mi-17 V5 choppers flew in an inverted Y formation carrying the national ensign and three service ensigns. They showered flower petals as they approached the dais.
Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) from Mission Shakti, the Dhanush artillery, the newly-inducted Chinook heavy lift and Apache attack choppers were also displayed for the first time during the parade at Rajpath. Dhanush Gun System and K-9 Vajra-T that is a tracked self-propelled gun and Sarvatra bridge system were also showcased.
Apart from the weapons, sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and thirteen Military bands will also be seen marching past soon. The ceremony, which started at 10:00 am with the national salute, will last for around 90 minutes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Rehearsal for R-Day parade in full swing at Rajpath
KoPT tableau expected to roll down Rajpath on Republic Day
KoPT tableau expected to roll down Rajpath on Republic Day
Lt Gen Asit Mistry leads R-Day celebration at Rajpath as Parade Commander
India's military might, cultural heritage to be on display at Rajpath on Sunday