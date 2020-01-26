Two Indian women writers longlisted for Dylan Thomas Prize

Madhuri Vijay's "The Far Field" and Meena Kandasamy's "Exquisite Cadavers" are among the seven novels, three poetry books, and two short story collections longlisted for this year's Dylan Thomas Prize worth 30,000 pounds. While Vijay's debut novel, which has already bagged several awards including the JCB Prize for Literature, Tata Literature Live First Book Award and Crossword Book Award, follows a young woman's search for a lost figure from her childhood, taking her from southern India to Kashmir, Kandasamy's book is about a young couple navigating through love in London.

The Dylan Thomas Prize, in partnership with Swansea University, celebrates the international world of fiction in all its forms including poetry, novels, short stories and drama. One of UK's most prestigious literary prizes, it is awarded for the best published literary work in the English language, written by an author aged 39 or under.

It is named after the Swansea-born writer Dylan Thomas. "One of the most influential, internationally-renowned writers of the mid-twentieth century, the prize invokes his memory to support the writers of today and nurture the talents of tomorrow," the prize committee said in a statement.

The other longlisted books include "Surge" by Jay Bernard, "Fleche" by Mary Jean Chan, "Things We Say in the Dark" by Kirsty Logan, "Black Car Burning" by Helen Mort, "Virtuoso" by Yelena Moskovich, "Inland" by Tea Obreht, "Stubborn Archivist" by Yara Rodrigues Fowler, "If All the World and Love were Young" by Stephen Sexton, "On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous" by Ocean Vuong, and "Lot" by Bryan Washington. The shortlist will be announced on April 7, and the winner will be declared on May 14 at Swansea University's Great Hall.

