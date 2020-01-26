School kids perform traditional dance forms at Republic Day parade
School children from different parts of the country performed various traditional Indian dance forms at the 71st Republic Day parade here on Sunday.
School children from different parts of the country performed various traditional Indian dance forms at the 71st Republic Day parade here on Sunday. Kids from the state of Gujarat, Rajasthan and West Bengal were seen performing amid roaring reception from the enthusiastic crowds at the event.
At the parade, India's military might, cultural diversity, social and economic progress was displayed during the celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, looked particularly amused as 150 girls from different schools of Gujarat performed Garba, the state's popular folk dance.
Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind unfurled the National Flag and received the customary 21-gun salute ahead of the parade. Celebrations for the 71st Republic Day began with Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Gujarat
- Jair Messias Bolsonaro
- Rajasthan
- Ram Nath Kovind
- West Bengal
- Brazilian
- Garba
ALSO READ
Over 60 per cent teaching posts unfilled in Rajasthan Technical University: RTI report
First phase of panchayat polls in Rajasthan on Jan 17
Women to be encouraged not to wear 'ghoonghat' to cast vote in Rajasthan
Rajasthan: Teenager killed in lightning strike
'11 Rajasthan districts facing worst locust attack after 26 years'