Guj man, woman who eloped ahead of their kids marriage return

  • PTI
  • |
  • Navsari
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 22:39 IST
A middle-aged couple who caused a flutter by eloping some weeks before their children were to get married to each other in Gujarat have returned to their respective homes on January 26, police said on Tuesday. Himmat Patel (43) of Surat and Shobhna Raval (42) of Navsari had gone missing on January 10.

"Patel's son was to wed Raval's daughter next month. After being missing since January 10, Patel and Raval appeared before Surat and Navsari police respectively on January 26.

Both of them stayed in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh during this period," he said. Raval's husband refused to take her back so she went to her paternal home, Navsari superintendent of police Girish Pandya said.

When the couple went missing, kin had said Patel and Raval knew each other as both lived in Katargam area of Surat as youngsters, with Raval shifting to Navsari after marriage. PTI COR PJT PD BNM BNM.

