Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Kirron Kher seeks exemption to put flag on her vehicle, despite HC order

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher has written to Union Territory administration seeking an exemption from the Punjab and Haryana High Court order that banned the display of designations or description of offices on both private and government vehicles.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 13:15 IST
MP Kirron Kher seeks exemption to put flag on her vehicle, despite HC order
Kirron Kher (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher has written to Union Territory administration seeking an exemption from the Punjab and Haryana High Court order that banned the display of designations or description of offices on both private and government vehicles. "Recently, Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court prohibited stickers and other exhibits mentioning designation and profession on private and official vehicles," Kher wrote in her letter.

"Being a Member of Parliament, I have to visit various places across the tricity for official and non-official work. The recognition of my vehicle must be in the knowledge of officials and general public. Therefore, I must be allowed to fly flag on my vehicle mentioning 'MP'," Kher said. Recently, the High Court banned the display of designation, description of offices and unauthorized use of emblems on government and private vehicles. The MP from Chandigarh has sought permission to use a flag on her vehicle (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi's comments seriously : Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wondered which ideology the Gandhi scion believed in. Gandhi on Thursday in a verbal attack on t...

Ukraine to stop direct flights to China from Feb. 4

Ukraine will suspend direct flights to China over coronavirus fears from February 4, the deputy director of Kyivs Boryspil airport was quoted as saying on Thursday.We expect three more flights of Ukraine International Airlines and SkyUp, wh...

TT Nationals: PSPB men, Railways women win team trophies

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board PSPB beat Delhi to lift the mens trophy while Railways defeated Bengal A to claim the womens title in the team events of the National Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday. Delhi, which reached the fin...

UPDATE 2-Sterling gains after BoE leaves interest rates unchanged

Sterling gained on Thursday after the Bank of England held interest rates at 0.75, defying money markets that had seen a 50 probability of a cut to help the economy. Following the move, interest rate futures moved to almost price out a rate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020