Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Royal Ballet suspends star choreographer over sex claims: report

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:30 IST
UK's Royal Ballet suspends star choreographer over sex claims: report

London, Jan 30 (AFP) Britain's famed Royal Ballet Company has suspended its star choreographer over allegations of sexual misconduct against students, the Times reported Thursday. Artist in residence Liam Scarlett, 33, is accused of encouraging students to send him naked photographs, making inappropriate comments, touching them inappropriately and walking into dressing rooms while they were changing, according to the newspaper.

The internal investigation is ongoing, and no conclusions have yet been drawn. "We were made aware of allegations relating to Liam Scarlett in August 2019," the ballet company said in a statement.

"The individual was immediately suspended and an independent disciplinary investigation opened. "The Royal Ballet Company has a code of conduct in place to ensure staff and visiting artists are always supported."

The allegations against Scarlett, regarded as British ballet's "next big thing", have reverberated globally, with Australia's Queensland Ballet cancelling a forthcoming run of his adaptation of "Dangerous Liaisons" . Scarlett joined the Royal Ballet Company as a dancer in 2006, retiring to focus on choreography in 2012.

One former student told the paper that Scarlett had shared sexual messages with male students on Facebook. "Because it's so competitive you can't lose an opportunity, so when someone with a lot of power asks you to do something you are pre-programmed to do it," he said.

The Royal Ballet's sold-out revival of Scarlett's Swan Lake is due to open in March. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nobody takes Rahul Gandhi's comments seriously : Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wondered which ideology the Gandhi scion believed in. Gandhi on Thursday in a verbal attack on t...

Ukraine to stop direct flights to China from Feb. 4

Ukraine will suspend direct flights to China over coronavirus fears from February 4, the deputy director of Kyivs Boryspil airport was quoted as saying on Thursday.We expect three more flights of Ukraine International Airlines and SkyUp, wh...

TT Nationals: PSPB men, Railways women win team trophies

Petroleum Sports Promotion Board PSPB beat Delhi to lift the mens trophy while Railways defeated Bengal A to claim the womens title in the team events of the National Table Tennis Championships here on Thursday. Delhi, which reached the fin...

UPDATE 2-Sterling gains after BoE leaves interest rates unchanged

Sterling gained on Thursday after the Bank of England held interest rates at 0.75, defying money markets that had seen a 50 probability of a cut to help the economy. Following the move, interest rate futures moved to almost price out a rate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020