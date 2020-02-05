IT dept questions Actor Vijay over tax evasion in TN

Tamil actor Vijay is being questioned by officers of the Income Tax Department in Neyveli of Cuddalore district in connection with an alleged tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas.

"Actor Vijay is being questioned in connection with an alleged tax evasion case linked to AGS Cinemas," said Income Tax officials. The AGS Cinemas had produced Vijay starrer 'Bigil' last year.

Raids are being conducted at the properties of AGS Cinemas and film financier Anbu Cheliyan in Madurai since morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

