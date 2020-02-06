Eight women rescued from dance bar

Eight women performers were rescued during a raid on a bar in suburban Andheri where obscene dances were being staged, the police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Royal Bar and Restaurant in Marol area on Wednesday night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel.

"Obscene dances were being performed there. Bar's manager, cashier, four waiters and six customers were arrested while eight women were rescued," he said. The arrested men were booked under IPC section 294 (obscene acts or words in public) and the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance Act, he said..

