Director of Rajini-starrer 'Darbar' seeks police protection

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 20:08 IST
Director of Rajini-starrer 'Darbar' seeks police protection Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI): Tamil film director A R Murugadoss on Thursday moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection, alleging trespass by several unidentified people claiming to be distributors of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar' helmed by him. In his petition, he alleged that the 'trespassers' said they have suffered losses in distribution of the film which hit the screens on January 9 and demanded that he compensate them.

He said the unidentified people trespassed into his office and residence on February 3 with an intent to commit an offence and to intimidate him. Justice P Rajamanickam before whom the petition came up, adjourned it to February 10 after Additional Public Prosecutor Riyaz sought time to get instructions.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that 'Darbar' was produced by Lyca Productions and his job was to work and direct the film. The director contended that he was not liable for providing any money to anybody for the film 'Darbar' in any manner whatsoever and it was the sole obligation and liability of the producer-Lyca productions.

The business of the film was entirely handled by the producer alone and the director had no role in it, he submitted..

