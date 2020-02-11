Film critic Mahesh Kanthi booked for comments on Lord Rama

Telugu actor and film critic Mahesh Kathi has been booked by Hyderabad cyber crime police for his remark on Hindu god, Lord Rama. "A person named Umesh from Begum Bazar has filed a complaint, stating Mahesh Kanthi has hurt the religious sentiments, we have booked Mahesh under sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) (statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, Notice has been sent," Mohan Rao, Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime told ANI.

A case was lodged by the Hyderabad cyber crime police on Sunday. A short video of the speech by Kathi had gone viral.

Earlier, Mahesh Kathi was banned from Hyderabad for six months by the Telangana police under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act, 1980, during a similar controversy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.