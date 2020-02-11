Left Menu
Development News Edition

Film critic Mahesh Kanthi booked for comments on Lord Rama

Telugu actor and film critic Mahesh Kathi has been booked by Hyderabad cyber crime police for his remark on Hindu god, Lord Rama.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 15:01 IST
Film critic Mahesh Kanthi booked for comments on Lord Rama
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu actor and film critic Mahesh Kathi has been booked by Hyderabad cyber crime police for his remark on Hindu god, Lord Rama. "A person named Umesh from Begum Bazar has filed a complaint, stating Mahesh Kanthi has hurt the religious sentiments, we have booked Mahesh under sections 505 (1) and 505 (2) (statements conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, Notice has been sent," Mohan Rao, Inspector of Police, Cyber Crime told ANI.

A case was lodged by the Hyderabad cyber crime police on Sunday. A short video of the speech by Kathi had gone viral.

Earlier, Mahesh Kathi was banned from Hyderabad for six months by the Telangana police under the Telangana Prevention of Anti-Social and Hazardous Activities Act, 1980, during a similar controversy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Syrian army helicopter downed in northwest Syria-rebel commanders

A Syrian military helicopter was shot down in northwest Idlib province on Tuesday, two Turkey-backed rebel commander said on Tuesday.The helicopter was downed south of Idlib city, where rebels supported by Turkish artillery were advancing n...

Taika Waititi wants Apple to fix 'horrendous' MacBook keyboards post Oscar win

Director Taika Waititi, the winner of best adapted screenplay Oscar, has slammed tech giant Apple for the horrendous keyboards of its MacBooks. The writer-filmmaker, who became the first artiste of indigenous heritage to win an Academy Awar...

UPDATE 2-Sterling bounces following economic growth data, still close to 2020 low

Sterling enjoyed some respite on Tuesday after British economic growth showed no change in the fourth quarter in spite of market expectations it would be slower. But the currency remained around its lowest levels for this year amid uncertai...

Don't get dishearten by defeat, reads poster at BJP's office on results day

As the AAP is all set for a massive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, posters were seen at the BJPs office featuring Amit Shahs pictures with a message that the party neither becomes arrogant with victory nor gets disheartened with d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020