CBFC directs 'Bangladesh' word to be removed or replaced in pro-CAA ad

By Syed Shabana Parveen The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday directed that the word 'Bangladesh' be either removed or replaced in a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ad film which was scheduled to be run on television channels from January this year.

The four advertisements directed by Sanghamitra Chaudhuri had been submitted for certification at the CBFC regional office in Kolkata on December 27. After a month of submission, the CBFC issued a notice asking for the changes on a certain portion of the advertisement on the basis of guidelines.

Speaking to ANI, Chaudhuri expressed surprise at the recommendations, saying the purpose of making the ad films was to make the people aware about CAA. "One of the advertisements has a conversation where a person asks: 'Ki re Salma, sabai naki koitese amago Bangladesh-e phira jaete lagbe. CAA naki jeno lagu hoitase. (Salma, everyone is saying that we will have to return to Bangladesh. Something called CAA has been implemented)'. What is shocking is I have not been asked to remove the Bangal dialect. so I cannot understand how removing or replacing the word Bangladesh can serve any purpose," she said.

"I don't know whether it is done purposely or they did not understand the CAA advertisements but I have suffered a huge loss," she added. An official from the CBFC office in Kolkata could not be reached for the response. (ANI)

