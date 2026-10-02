US suspends consular services before Brazil vote, citing security

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 18:30 IST
US suspends consular services before Brazil vote, citing security

The ​United States suspended consular services at ​its embassy and consulates in Brazil ‌on ​Friday in advance of that country's presidential election, citing unspecified security concerns.

The State Department did not elaborate ‌on the security issues or link them to Sunday's election. "We are working closely with our Brazilian counterparts to address the security concerns,” a department spokesperson said in an email ‌Friday.

The department did not say when the consular services would resume. "Consular Services in ‌the US Embassy and Consulates in Brazil will be suspended starting Friday, October 2 due to security concerns," it said in a statement Thursday. "US citizens seeking emergency assistance during this time should not ⁠come ​to the Embassy, ⁠the Consulates, or other US diplomatic facilities."

Brazilians will vote for president on Sunday in a race ⁠that will determine whether Latin America's largest nation follows the conservative shift that has swept the ​region or charts its own course. Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ⁠has warned of foreign interference in the election, including fresh tariffs from Washington.

Brazilian intelligence officials this month ⁠briefed ​a French and German delegation in Brasilia on alleged US and Russian interference before Brazil's election. The visit underlined growing concern on both sides of the ⁠Atlantic over US President Donald Trump's efforts to support like-minded candidates. It also shows how ⁠potential targets of ⁠US meddling are now comparing notes. Violent crime has also dominated the list of voter concerns in Brazilian election polls, prompting candidates ‌to ‌pledge tougher security measures.

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