Over 16 lakh people visited 80th All India Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad

The 80th All India Industrial Exhibition, which is set to conclude on Saturday, has received over 16 lakh people.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 12:34 IST
  • Created: 15-02-2020 12:34 IST
Visuals of the All India Industrial Exhibition in Hyderabad. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The 80th All India Industrial Exhibition, which is set to conclude on Saturday, has received over 16 lakh people. The exhibition commenced on January 1 at the Exhibition Grounds.

"We are happy to inform all the people that till yesterday, 16.77 lakh people have visited our All India Industrial Exhibition," B Prabha Shankar, Secretary, 80th All India Industrial Exhibition told ANI on Friday. Shankar said all the safety measures are being taken with proper coordination with the police.

"We have been taking all the safety measures in cooperation and coordination with the police as well as with the fire services department. All the stallholders are very happy with the business they are doing," he added. The secretary had said that the income which is generated to the exhibition society will be spent on the 18 educational institutions which are run by the society.

The public, who visited the exhibition, said that the arrangements made at the exhibition have been exceptional. "The arrangements made for the exhibition has been very convenient and good. Due to varieties of stalls here. We are able to purchase all the needful things at reasonable prices," said Ashwin, a person present at the exhibition. (ANI)

