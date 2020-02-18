Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sahitya Akademi's 'Festival of Letters' to begin from Feb 24

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 17:29 IST
Sahitya Akademi's 'Festival of Letters' to begin from Feb 24

The Sahitya Akademi will organise its annual 'Festival of Letters' from February 24 to 29, the National Academy of Letters announced on Tuesday. The event will be inaugurated by eminent Hindi writer Mannu Bhandari at the Rabindra Bhawan lawns here.

Opening with an exhibition of the Akademi's activities in 2019, a formal inaugural session of the event will be addressed by linguist and scholar Anvita Abbi. The session will also be attended by Chandrashekhar Kambar, president Sahitya Akademi, and K Sreenivasarao, secretary, Sahitya Akademi.

The six-day festival will host the All India Tribal Writers conference and North-Eastern and Northern Writers' Meet this time. On the second day, the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Awards 2019 will be bestowed upon writers in 23 Indian languages.

The awards, announced in December last, will be given to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in English and Nand Kishore Acharya in Hindi, among others. The award ceremony will be attended by famous poet and lyricist Gulzar.

The annual lecture 'Samvatsar Lecture' will be given by former president Pranab Mukherjee on February 26. The national seminar on the topic 'Regionality, Environment and Literature' will be addressed by English writer Amit Chaudhuri and Kannada writer S L Bhyrappa.

The festival will also witness panel discussions on topics such as 'Present Scenario of Playwriting', 'Art of Translation: Cultural Responsibility' and 'Media and Literature: Information and Sensibility'. The Festival of Letters will also see the All India LGBTQ Poets' Meet, which will be inaugurated by English poet Hoshang Merchant.

PTI MAH SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air-launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Raad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the militarys deterrence capability on land and at sea. The Raad-II weapon syst...

UPDATE 1-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark Gezi trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday ruled to acquit businessman Osman Kavala and eight other defendants over their alleged role in Gezi Park protests in 2013, in a case that had drawn strong criticism from Western allies and human rights groups. App...

Brazil oil workers to appeal labor court decision ruling strike at Petrobras as illegal

An oil workers federation plans to appeal a decision by Brazils labor court that declared a strike at state-run Petrobras illegal and abusive, according to a video released by the federation on social media. Brazils Superior Labor Court TST...

Mysterious toxic gas kills 14 people in Pakistan's Karachi

A mysterious toxic gas has killed at least 14 people and sickened several others in Pakistans southern port city of Karachi, police said on Tuesday. Authorities were alerted to the incident when the residents of Karachis Keamari area began ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020