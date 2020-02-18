Left Menu
Karnataka prof fights glorification of violence in Punjabi songs

  Updated: 18-02-2020 17:36 IST
Karnataka prof fights glorification of violence in Punjabi songs
Punjabi may not be his mother tongue, but Pandit Rao Dharennavar, who hails from Karnataka, is fighting against the glorification of gun culture, drugs, liquor and violence in foot-tapping Punjabi songs which could allure youth into taking the path of hooliganism and violence. "I am fighting against the promotion of violence, drugs and weapons in Punjabi songs as they will corrupt the impressionable minds of youth," said the 46-year-old Dharennavar, an Assistant Professor of Sociology at a government college here.

He shifted here in 2003 after he got the job and learned Punjabi because his students could not understand English. "Some singers are hell-bent on trying to pollute the rich Punjabi culture through songs which glorify gun and violence. They need to be stopped otherwise there is going to be the harmful impact of such lyrics on children and youth," said Dharennavar.

Dharennavar, whose mother tongue is Kannada but who also speaks Punjabi, is always ready to take cudgels against the raunchy lyrics and cringeworthy Punjabi songs. The assistant professor says he writes to police reminding them about a high court order whenever he gets to know about a live show or stage performance by singers who are known for singing violence-laced songs.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had in July 2019 directed the Director-General of Police in the states of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh to ensure no songs glorifying liquor, wine, drugs and violence are played or performed. The direction had come on a plea by Dharennavar who had petitioned the high court for a ban on such songs.

Dharennavar said he was shaken by an incident in which a dancer was killed in celebratory firing with Punjabi song in the background during a marriage ceremony in Bathinda in 2016 and he decided to fight glorification of gun culture in songs. The menace of vulgarity and violence in Punjabi songs had become a serious cause of concern not only for the state government but also for intellectuals, litterateurs and artistes as several Punjabi singers came out with songs propagating violence and vulgarity.

Dharennavar, who occasionally goes to public places carrying a placard with a message against such songs, said he is seeking amendment in the Cinematograph Act 1952 to ban vulgarity and violence in songs. "I also meet family members of Punjabi singers and request them to ask their sons or daughters to refrain from singing songs which promote violence and vulgarity," said Dharennavar.

"I am trying my bit to create awareness among people against such songs and urge them to protect the Punjabi language. My fight will go on," he said. Dharennavar, hailing from village Salotagi in Bijapur district of Karnataka, shifted to Chandigarh in 2003 when he got a job here.

"I learnt Punjabi when I came to know that my students could not understand English. Though it was quite difficult for me to learn this language initially, I did this. The result of my students also improved when I taught in the Punjabi language," said Dharennavar. Asked about his opinion on the issue, Punjab Arts Council chairman and eminent poet-writer Surjit Patar said some singers opt vulgarity and violence in their songs for gaining "instant popularity".

"Music has become a big industry, and investors and producers want to make quick and big profit out it. To achieve this, some singers resort to singing vulgar songs because, for them, it is an easy way to get instant success," said Patar. "There is a need to focus more on promoting culture in schools and colleges so that art and culture become part of the life of students," said Patar as one of the measures to encourage youths to listen to good music.

A special sitting of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has been called on February 20 to discuss challenges and opportunities in the promotion of Punjabi language. Earlier this month, the state police had booked two famous Punjabi singers -- Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, and Mankirat Aulakh -- for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in a song uploaded on social media.

The police had then said that Moose Wala's song -- "Pakhia pakhia pakhia, gun wich panj golia..." -- evidentially promotes violence and gun culture. Earlier, there had been an effort by the state's Cultural Affairs Department to set up a culture commission to keep a check on vulgarity and violence in songs but it could not materialise.

