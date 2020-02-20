Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crane crash: Escaped death by a whisker, says Kamal Haasan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:50 IST
Crane crash: Escaped death by a whisker, says Kamal Haasan

(EDS: Adds quotes,details) Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI): Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on

Thursday said he escaped death by a "whisker" when a crane came came crashing down on the sets of his latest venture

'Indian 2,' killing three technicians. He said ace director Shankar could have also died had

he not moved away from the spot just four seconds earlier. "We escaped by a whisker. Four seconds before (the

incident), the director (Shankar) and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine (Kajal

Aggarwal)," he said. Talking to reporters after paying homage to the three

victims here, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) political party chief also announced Rs one crore as immediate relief to the

families of the victims and those injured. This was some kind of an interim relief as he knew the

pain of recovering from an injury, Haasan said. He said if he had not moved, someone else would be

addressing the media on Thursday instead of him. "What I am saying is accidents are like tsunami. It

does not know who is rich or poor. Any industry, including Tamil film industry has the

responsibility to take care of its workers. Through you I urge (the industry) to take steps to safeguard the workers," he

said. Haasan said the cinema industry may boast of Rs 200-300

crore ventures but it was a matter of 'insult' that it could not protect its own.

There should be a mechanism to protect workers in the cinema industry, the veteran opined.

Accidents were waiting to happen and one should ensure they don't, he added.

On Wednesday night, three technicians involved in the Shankar-directed venture were killed and nine others injured

when the crane came crashing down. Shooting was going on at a film city in nearby

Nazrathpet. A case has been registered against the crane operator,

who is absconding, under various sections of the IPC, including causing death by negligence, police sources said.

'Indian 2' is a sequel to the blockbuster Tamil movie Indian by the Kamal Haasan-Shankar duo in the 1990s, which

reflected on the social evil of corruption, with Haasan donning the protaganist's role of a freedom fighter taking on

the system. Shankar had added spice to the script by infusing

'varmakalai', a traditional self-defence art hitherto unknown to a large population, in it.

Meanwhile, Haasan's MNM announced he will not take part in the party events related to its third year inaugural

celebrations scheduled on Friday, due to the "sad incident" on Wednesday (accident on the sets).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

India, US eyeing to ink five pacts during Trump's visit

India and the US are eyeing to sign around five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security during President Donald Trumps maiden visit to India next week, the External ...

Rugby-Zanni returns in only change for winless Italy

Lock Alessandro Zanni will return to the Italy side for Saturdays Six Nations match against Scotland at the Stadio Olimpico in the only change from the team who started the last game against France. Italy, who have lost their first two matc...

SRM University AP working on hydrogen-infused railway engines

SRM University AP is working on a flagship project to develop hydrogen-infused railway engines in partnership with the Indian Railways, its Pro-Vice-Chancellor D Narayana Rao said here on Thursday. Addressing a two-day Industry-Academia Sum...

Two men arrested with 200 kg ganja in Delhi

The Delhi Polices Crime Branch has arrested two men from southwest Delhis Munirka and seized 200 kg of ganja from them, officials said on Thursday. The accused were identified as Surjeet 33 and Santosh Kumar Pandit 38, both residents of Beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020