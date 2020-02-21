Left Menu
Crane operator detained for questioning over mishap during

  PTI
  • |
  Chennai
  • |
  Updated: 21-02-2020 16:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:08 IST
A crane operator booked on charge of negligence in connection with the death of three technicians

during the shoot of actor Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 here has been picked up for questioning, police said on Friday.

Three people, including an assistant director, were killed and nine others injured when the crane came crashing down on

the sets of the movie at a private film city in suburban Nazrathpet on Wednesday.

On Friday, a police official involved in the investigation of the case said the crane operator has been detained for

questioning, but did not divulge any details. The operator had been earlier booked for various offences

under IPC including causing death by negligence. On reports that Haasan and film's director Shankar among

others could be summoned for inquiry in connection with the case, the official said the future course of the case alone

would determine that. Assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and

Madhu, a production assistant, were killed when the crane snapped late on Wednesday.

Haasan on Thursday said he missed death by a 'whisker' saying, ace director Shankar could have also died had he not

moved away from the spot just four seconds earlier. "We escaped by a whisker. Four seconds before (the

incident), the director (Shankar) and cameraman moved away and I was standing nearer along with the heroine (Kajal

Aggarwal)," he had said.

