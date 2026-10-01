Golf-Mickelson sought treatment at addiction center, TMZ reports

LIV Golf ​player Phil ​Mickelson checked ‌himself into ​an addiction treatment center due to "family ‌trauma and addiction", TMZ reported on Wednesday. The outlet said that Mickelson had already ‌checked out of the facility, ‌citing a statement from one of his representatives.

Reuters was not immediately able to ⁠reach ​Mickelson's ⁠team for comment. The American six-times major winner ⁠said in April that he was ​taking an extended break from competitive ⁠golf, citing a personal health matter. He ⁠had ​played just one event for the LIV Golf circuit ⁠this year.

He later withdrew from the PGA ⁠Championship ⁠citing a family health reasons.