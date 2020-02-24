Rajini''s next film is ''Annaatthe''

After the recently released 'Darbar', superstar Rajinikanth has taken up the next project,

his 168th, titled "Annaatthe" (big brother). The film is directed by Siva who has churned out hits

like 'Viswasam' last year. "Thalivar168 is Annaatthe," Sun Pictures, producers of

the Rajinikanth movie, said in its official Twitter handle. The cast includes Keerthy Suresh, Prakarshraaj,

Khushbu Sundar and Soori, among others. The music is scored by D Imman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

