Elton John songs welcome Trump; prez mentions ''DDLJ'', ''Sholay''

Songs of legendary British singer Elton John were played to welcome US President Donald

Trump when he entered the world's biggest cricket stadium at Motera here for the Namaste Trump event on Monday.

Before his arrival for the grand gathering, Bollywood and Gujarat folk music provided entertainment to the large

number of people assembled at the colossal venue. Trump is said to be an ardent fan of John, and songs

played at Motera were chosen by his team. John's songs were played when the American leader

arrived at the stadium and during the entire time he was inside the venue (barring during his speech and that of Prime

Minister Narendra Modi). Some of John's popular songs which were played in the

Motera stadium included Tiny Dancer, Rotten Peaches and Indian Sunset.

The English songs that were played at Namaste Trump event were selected by members of President Trump's team,"

said sources in the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA, which owns the sprawling stadium.

As reported in the US media, Johns songs are often played at Trump's domestic rallies.

The people gathered inside the stadium were in for a surprise when suddenly, at the time of Trump's arrival, Hindi

numbers sung by singers were stopped and English songs started playing.

Artists like Parthiv Gohil, Kailesh Kher, who came late, and local Gujarati folk singers such as Kirtidan Gadhvi,

Kinjal Dave and Gita Rabari enthralled the audience for over two hours before the two leaders arrived at the stadium.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event, the US president also praised Bollywood.

"This is the country that produces nearly 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as

Bollywood," he told the gathering at the jam-packed stadium. "All over the planet people take great joy in scenes

of bhangra, music and dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like 'DDLJ' and 'Sholay'," Trump said.

