Chandrababu Naidu takes out 'Praja Chaitanya Yatra' in Chittoor

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held "Praja Chaitanya Yatra" at Buduguru village in Santipuram Mandal of Chittoor district on Monday.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during Praja Chaitanya Yatra in Chittoor on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held "Praja Chaitanya Yatra" at Buduguru village in Santipuram Mandal of Chittoor district on Monday. During the yatra, he slammed the ruling party and said that YSRCP leaders are trying to spread "rowdyism" like 'Pulivendula' (constituency of CM YS Jagan) all over the state.

Chandrababu Naidu said that he is holding the yatra to create awareness of the corrupt and demonic rule of YSRCP. He alleged that the government is blocking water supply to Kuppam which is his constituency.

"Water was given to Pulivendula during TDP rule but YSRCP government troubling Kuppam people and TDP workers, to take political vendetta," he said. Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSRCP government is suffocating people by shutting the 'Anna Canteens' -- the economy canteens set up during the TDP regime.

"Sand scarcity is still continuing in the state, and YSRCP is collecting 'J Tax' (Jagan Tax) for every small work to be done," he said. Naidu also said that the police is filing false cases on TDP workers. He warned police not to 'overact'. He suggested the police to remember that governments are not permanent. (ANI)

