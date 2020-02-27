Left Menu
Couple found hanging from tree in Howrah

  Howrah
  Updated: 27-02-2020 16:43 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 16:43 IST
The bodies of a 42-year-old man and his wife were found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Howrah district on Thursday, police said Locals spotted the bodies of Haradhan Kayal and his wife Namita hanging from a mango tree outside their house in Amta's Basantapur area, they said.

Haradhan was a fish seller at a local market and it is suspected that the couple committed suicide because they were in huge debt, police said The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, an official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

They are survived by two sons.

