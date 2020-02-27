Bengali actors take to social media to voice concern over

Bengali film actors took to the Twitter to condem the communal clashes in Delhi which has claimed at least 34 lives and has called for peace and amity at this critical hour Bengali film hero and Trinamool Congress MP Dev posted on his Twitter handle an image of the Tricolour and said on Wednesday, I dont see Delhi Burning.. I can only see Humanity Crippling. THIS was not Gods plan (sic). THIS needs to STOP. Or else we fail TOGETHER, AS A NATION.

Contacted Dev, now busy in the shooting of a film, said on Thursday, "I am deeply pained over the turn of events, the cycle of violence which gripped Delhi since Monday. Let peace return, let sanity prevail." Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee voiced his concern in his post in the micro-blogging site "Saddened and devastated to hear the chaos in the Capital of our country. Hate shall not prevail, lets unite and move forward as Indians #uniteindian #peace #saynotowar #love #respect," he posted.

Bengali heroine and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, known to be vocal on contemporary social issues, tweeted "Saddened Disheartened. Pained My country is burning. Let us not forget we are Human first. Also please do not spread rumour, fake news & hate....#Delhi.

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee vented his ire and helplessness over the situation in his post. No its not shocking, not anymore. The pogrom was on, its only become open now. From the pathetic, helpless lot of ours, the aware & conscious might find a mirror image of what we might be remembered as(sadly) in Hunters on prime video. Good luck with sleeping!" Chatterjee, an avid follower of world cinema and soaps, was referring to HUNTERS, the popular series on prime video, which follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City At least 34 people lost their lives and more than 200 were injured in the violence over the new citizenship law that raged in several areas of Delhi over the last few days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.