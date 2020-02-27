Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengali actors take to social media to voice concern over

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:01 IST
Bengali actors take to social media to voice concern over

Bengali film actors took to the Twitter to condem the communal clashes in Delhi which has claimed at least 34 lives and has called for peace and amity at this critical hour Bengali film hero and Trinamool Congress MP Dev posted on his Twitter handle an image of the Tricolour and said on Wednesday, I dont see Delhi Burning.. I can only see Humanity Crippling. THIS was not Gods plan (sic). THIS needs to STOP. Or else we fail TOGETHER, AS A NATION.

Contacted Dev, now busy in the shooting of a film, said on Thursday, "I am deeply pained over the turn of events, the cycle of violence which gripped Delhi since Monday. Let peace return, let sanity prevail." Tollywood superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee voiced his concern in his post in the micro-blogging site "Saddened and devastated to hear the chaos in the Capital of our country. Hate shall not prevail, lets unite and move forward as Indians #uniteindian #peace #saynotowar #love #respect," he posted.

Bengali heroine and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, known to be vocal on contemporary social issues, tweeted "Saddened Disheartened. Pained My country is burning. Let us not forget we are Human first. Also please do not spread rumour, fake news & hate....#Delhi.

Actor Parambrata Chatterjee vented his ire and helplessness over the situation in his post. No its not shocking, not anymore. The pogrom was on, its only become open now. From the pathetic, helpless lot of ours, the aware & conscious might find a mirror image of what we might be remembered as(sadly) in Hunters on prime video. Good luck with sleeping!" Chatterjee, an avid follower of world cinema and soaps, was referring to HUNTERS, the popular series on prime video, which follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City At least 34 people lost their lives and more than 200 were injured in the violence over the new citizenship law that raged in several areas of Delhi over the last few days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Bombay HC grants parole to underworld don Arun Gulab Gawli

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to underworld don Arun Gulab Gawli, who is currently serving a life term in jail here in connection with a murder case. A division bench of Justices SB Shukre and MJ Jamadar g...

Paramour booked on abetting murder of lover''s son

Kannur, Feb 27 PTI A 27-year-old man, believed to be a paramour of a woman accused of murdering her one-and-a- half-year-old son, was arrested on Thursday, police said The man was held based on contradictory statements and was booked on abe...

Paramour booked for abetting murder of lover''s son

Kannur, Feb 27 PTI A 27-year-old man, believed to be a paramour of a woman accused of murdering her one-and-a- half-year-old son, was arrested on Thursday, police said The man was held based on contradictory statements and was booked on abe...

PM to lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway on Feb 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot on Friday. He will also launch 10,000 Farmers Producer Organisations all over the country.A PMO release said the expressway will supplement n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020