Section 144 imposed in Rajasthan's Baran

Section 144 of CrCP has been imposed in Baran to maintain communal harmony, District collector Indra Singh Rao said in a written statement on Thursday.

"Since I have been made aware that in view of the present circumstances, certain elements in Baran district may try to disturb communal harmony and disturb law and order. In this view, I have got this solution," said Rao.

"Prohibitory orders have been issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

