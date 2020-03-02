Left Menu
Lucknow : Staff accuses woman DCP of abusing him

Rajendra Sharma, steno of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Charu Nigam, has alleged that Nigam abused and shouted at him inside her chamber.

Rajendra Sharma at a hospital in Lucknow . Image Credit: ANI

Rajendra Sharma, steno of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Charu Nigam, has alleged that Nigam abused and shouted at him inside her chamber. Prasad was admitted to a hospital here after he got fainted.

"She called me inside her chamber and started shouting and abusing. I felt nervous and fainted," Sharma said. Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), said, "Charu Nigam had called Rajendra Sharma insider her chamber to question him about some allegation against him. The Commissioner of Police has entrusted me with the responsibility to investigate the matter." (ANI)

