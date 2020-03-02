Maha govt''s theatre award to be named after Shriram Lagoo
The Maharashtra government's awardfor contribution in the field of Marathi theatre will be namedafter noted actor late Shriram Lagoo, as per a GR datedFebruary 25
Every year the state's culture department gives away12 awards in the field of art and culture
Lagoo, a renowned theatre personality and film actor,died in December last year.
