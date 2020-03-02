Left Menu
Maha govt''s theatre award to be named after Shriram Lagoo

The Maharashtra government's awardfor contribution in the field of Marathi theatre will be namedafter noted actor late Shriram Lagoo, as per a GR datedFebruary 25

Every year the state's culture department gives away12 awards in the field of art and culture

Lagoo, a renowned theatre personality and film actor,died in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

