President Kovind confers Lalit Kala Akademi awards on 15 artists

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday conferred the 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards on 15 artists at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Anoop Kumar Manzukhi Gopi, David Malakar, Devendra Kumar Khare, Dinesh Pandya, Faruque Ahmed Halder, Hari Ram Kumbhawat, Keshari Nandan Prasad, Mohan Kumar T, Ratan Krishna Saha, Sagar Vasant Kamble, Satwinder Kaur, Sunil Thiruvayur, Tejaswi Narayan Sonawane, Yashpal Singh and Yashwant Singh were honoured, an official statement said.

"Artwork of these artists will be on display till March 22, 2020, at the 61st National Exhibition of Art at the Lalit Kala Akademi galleries in New Delhi," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Lalit Kala Akademi organises exhibitions and award ceremonies every year to promote art as well as to honour talents.

"The exhibition brings together the works of brilliance from across the country and also encourages budding art talents to learn new tendencies and mediums in the world of painting, sculpture, graphics, photography, drawing, installation and multimedia, etc." the statement said..

