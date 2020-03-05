Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reality show winner "attacked" at pub, suffers minor injuries

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:14 IST
Reality show winner "attacked" at pub, suffers minor injuries

Hyderabad, March 5 (PTI): Playback singer and winner of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 Rahul Sipligunj was allegedly attacked by a group of people in a pub following an argument over misbehaving with his women friends, police said here on Thursday. The incident happened at around midnight on Wednesday.

Sipligunj suffered minor injurieson his head and face after being hit with bottles by the group that allegedly included a brother of an MLA, the police said. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Sipligunj, in a complaint with the police, alleged that the group misbehaved with his women friends and an argument broke out subsequently leading to the attack, a senior police official said. Following the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant sections, the official said.

"There are visuals (of the incident) of those who created the problem, but we are verifying. No one has been arrested so far," the official said. Sipligunj told reporters that the group pushed him, abused him and then attacked him with bottles.

"I was attacked and I want justice," he said. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal's Torreira sidelined with fractured ankle - club

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira fractured his ankle during Mondays 2-0 win at Portsmouth in the fifth round of the FA Cup, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday. Torreira was on the receiving end of a heavy tackle from Portsmouth ...

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use: MEA.

Concerns conveyed to China as autoclave recovered from Chinese ship has military use MEA....

India conveys concerns to China over seizure of autoclave from a Chinese ship by Indian authorities at Kandla port: MEA.

India conveys concerns to China over seizure of autoclave from a Chinese ship by Indian authorities at Kandla port MEA....

Companies face huge perception gap on inclusiveness: Report

Even as organisations believe in the importance of inclusiveness at workplace for the success of their business, a study has found a perception gap with nearly all leaders in India believing that their people feel included compared to only ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020