Reality show winner "attacked" at pub, suffers minor injuries

Hyderabad, March 5 (PTI): Playback singer and winner of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 Rahul Sipligunj was allegedly attacked by a group of people in a pub following an argument over misbehaving with his women friends, police said here on Thursday. The incident happened at around midnight on Wednesday.

Sipligunj suffered minor injurieson his head and face after being hit with bottles by the group that allegedly included a brother of an MLA, the police said. A video of the incident has since gone viral.

Sipligunj, in a complaint with the police, alleged that the group misbehaved with his women friends and an argument broke out subsequently leading to the attack, a senior police official said. Following the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant sections, the official said.

"There are visuals (of the incident) of those who created the problem, but we are verifying. No one has been arrested so far," the official said. Sipligunj told reporters that the group pushed him, abused him and then attacked him with bottles.

"I was attacked and I want justice," he said. PTI VVK NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.