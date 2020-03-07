Left Menu
Asianet, Media One back on air

Two Kerala-based channels - Asianet and Media One - which were banned for 48 hours yesterday by the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry allegedly for communally insensitive coverage of Delhi violence, were back on air on Saturday morning.

I&B ministry on Friday suspended the broadcast of Asianet News and Media One for 48 hours.. Image Credit: ANI

Two Kerala-based channels - Asianet and Media One - which were banned for 48 hours yesterday by the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry allegedly for communally insensitive coverage of Delhi violence, were back on air on Saturday morning. The ministry on Friday suspended the broadcast of the two channels in an order which stated: "While reporting such a critical incident, the channels should have taken utmost care and should have reported it in a balanced way. Such reporting could enhance the communal disharmony across the country when the situation is highly volatile."

"The Ministry has come to the conclusion that the channels had violated Rule 6 (1) (c)& (e) of the Programme Code prescribed under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and the rules framed thereunder by selecting said news regarding the North East Delhi violence, " the order observed. "The central government in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) & (3) of Section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and under paras 8.1 & 8.2 of the guidelines for linking from India, orders to prohibit the transmission or re-transmission of Asianet News TV and Media One channels for 48 hours on any platform throughout India with effect from 7.30 pm on March 6 to 7.30 pm on March 8," the separate orders issued to the two news channels read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

