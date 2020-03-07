Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be development ambassador of Chamarajanagar

Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar will function as a development ambassador to the border district of Chamarajanagar, the office of the district in-charge Minister said on Saturday. Chamarajanagar district in-charge and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar met the actor at his residence and invited him to be the development ambassador on behalf of the district administration, an official release said.

Puneeth is the youngest son of Kannada matinee idol Dr. Rajkumar and the family hails from Chamarajanagar district. Stating the district was developing fast, the Minister said Puneeths functioning as development ambassador will quicken the pace of development in sectors like tourism, industries among others.

Accepting the district administration's invitation, Puneeth said he felt privileged to work as a development ambassador to Cahmarajanagar district, where his father was born and spent initial days of life. "I have an emotional connection with Chamarajanagar district and have plans to organize a programme there in memory of my late father," he was quoted as saying in a release.

Puneeth, who began his carrier as a child actor in films starring his father, has appeared as a lead actor in a number of commercially successful films like 'Appu' and 'Raajakumaara' among others.

