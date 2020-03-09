Louvre restricts entry and Paris concerts cancelled because of coronavirus

The Louvre said Monday it was restricting entry to the world's most visited museum because of the coronavirus as the Paris Philharmonie cancelled a slew of concerts. Only people who have already reserved a ticket online, or those who normally benefit from free entry, will be allowed in, the Louvre said.

The restriction comes after the vast museum was forced to close for two days last week when staff refused to work, fearing the virus posed a threat to their health. The Philharmonie said it was cancelling all events in its main 2,400-seat auditorium until further notice, starting with Monday's concert by Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis.

The French government banned all public gatherings of more than 1,000 people late Sunday in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19. Paris Saint-Germain was ordered to play Wednesday's home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors because of the outbreak.

Theatre and opera managers were meeting Monday in Paris to decide how to react to the ban. "Faced with Covid-19, the museum has decided to regulate entry," the Louvre said in a statement, adding visitors can no longer turn up and buy a ticket.

More than 9.6 million people visited the Louvre last year, most of them from abroad, with American and Chinese tourists the biggest groups..

