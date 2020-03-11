73rd Shriram Shankarlal Music festival to celebrate Hindustani classical heritage

Padma Shri awardees Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, Hindustani vocalists Rashid Khan and Ulhas Kashalkar will perform along with young artistes at the 73rd edition of Shriram Shankarlal Music festival here. Touted to be the "oldest music festival" in India, the event will open at the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra (SBKK) lawns on Thursday with Dhrupad by Prashant and Nishant Mallick, vocal by Manjiri Asanare Kelkar and sitar by Niladri Kumar.

"For over seven decades now, SBKK through Shriram Shankarlal Music Festival has upheld itself as a name that embellishes the fabric of traditional sensibilities of Indian classical music with contemporary music styles that echo in the hearts of the youth. "Thereby allowing the essence of rich cultural heritage of India to percolate down through generations by reworking and enhancing their appeal," said Shobha Deepak Singh, director and vice chairperson - SBKK. Over the course of four days, the festival will see performances by vocalists Bhuvanesh Komkali, Subhra Guha, Ulhas Kashalkar and Rashi Khan; santoor player Rahul Sharma; flautist Rakesh Chaurasia; and sarod player Amjad Ali Khan. "It is a very historical and the oldest festival of music in Delhi. As a young musician, I remember performing many times here. It used to happen in Modern School ground under the shamiana and tent. It gives lots of opportunity to the people of Delhi to come and attend the free concert. "I am looking forward to perform after a long time. I hope the people of Delhi will be there to share our humble presentation and really looking forward," Amjad Ali Khan said.

The annual music festival will come to an end on March 15..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.