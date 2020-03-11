SI suspended after video showing him pressing dancer to perform on song goes viral

A sub-inspector has been suspended by the Lucknow police commissioner after a video allegedly showing him pressing a dancer to perform on a Bhojpuri song went viral on social media. "Sub-Inspector Bhrigunath Ojha posted at the Indira Nagar police station has been suspended by Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey after his video went viral on social media," a senior official said here on Wednesday.

In the video stated to be shot on Monday night at a village in the Indira Nagar area, the police officer allegedly in an inebriated state was seen pressing the dancer to perform on a Bhojpuri song. The sub-inspector will be terminated and the process has been initiated in this regard, the official said.

The police commissioner has also ordered a probe against Indira Nagar Inspector Dhananjay Kumar Pandey for his failure to check indiscipline. If found guilty, strict action will be initiated against him too, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.