Goa: Music festival postponed due to coronavirus scare

The Ketavan Sacred Music Festivalwhich was to be held in Goa from March 13 to 15 has beenpostponed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the organiserssaid on Thursday

In the light of the World Health Organizationdeclaring the coronavirus outbreak as a "pandemic", thefestival would be postponed, they said in a statement here, It would be "rescheduled after analyzing the situationat a future date," the statement added

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday had saidthe government should order cancellation of the festival as itwas to feature at least five musicians arriving from countriesaffected by the coronavirus.

