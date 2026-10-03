BCA President Harsh Vardhan congratulates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on winning Asian Games Gold with Team India

The Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to young Bihar cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on being part of the Indian men’s cricket team that won the Gold Medal at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya. India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs in a thrilling final to successfully defend its Asian Games men’s cricket title. Vaibhav, who opened the innings for India, contributed a quick 15 off nine deliveries, including two sixes, as India posted 211/6 in 20 overs before restricting Pakistan to 192/6, according to a release.

BCA President Harsh Vardhan congratulated Vaibhav on the landmark achievement and said the young cricketer’s success was a matter of immense pride for Bihar. "On behalf of the Bihar Cricket Association, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on being part of India’s historic Gold Medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games. To see a young cricketer from Bihar representing India on such a prestigious international stage and contributing to a Gold Medal-winning team is a tremendously proud moment for the entire state," said Harsh Vardhan

"Vaibhav has shown remarkable confidence, talent and fearlessness at such a young age. His journey is an inspiration for aspiring cricketers across Bihar, and we are confident that he will continue to achieve greater milestones for India and bring immense pride to Bihar," he added. BCA Secretary Ziaul Arfin also congratulated Vaibhav and hailed his achievement as another significant milestone in the young batter’s rapidly developing career.

“The Gold Medal at the Asian Games is a memorable achievement for Vaibhav and for the entire cricket fraternity of Bihar. Representing India at such a major multi-sport event and being part of a Gold Medal-winning team is a special accomplishment. Vaibhav has earned this opportunity through his hard work, dedication and outstanding performances," Arfin said. The BCA said Vaibhav’s achievement reflects the growing emergence of talented young cricketers from Bihar and expressed confidence that his performances on the international stage would inspire a new generation of players from the state.

The Bihar Cricket Association congratulated Vaibhav, the Indian team and the entire support staff on the memorable Gold Medal triumph. (ANI)