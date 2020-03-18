Left Menu
Amitabh Bachchan gets a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on his hand

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 12:22 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 11:13 IST
Amitabh Bachchan gets a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on his hand
Amitabh Bachchan (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Amid rising concern over coronavirus situation, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. Late Tuesday night, the actor tweeted a picture of his hand with a 'Home Quarantined' stamp on it. "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected..," he posted.

Bachchan has been actively spreading the word on coronavirus on social media. He recently penned a poem and posted a video of his rendition of the same on Twitter. He also canceled his weekly Sunday meeting with his fans at his residence. Dilip Kumar, another Bollywood icon, on Monday said he is "completely under isolation" as a precautionary measure to avoid any infection due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 97-year-old actor shared his health update on Twitter. Meanwhile, the Mumbai municipal corporation on its Twitter handle thanked Bachchan for "spreading the word" on home quarantine.

