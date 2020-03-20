Coronavirus: Sunny Leone to donate money to WHO; raising it through 'Wysh'

Actor-model Sunny Leone has taken a great initiative by deciding to donate all the money, raising through 'Wysh.com' to the World Health Organisation (WHO) for fighting the outbreak of the global pandemic, coronavirus.

Sunny announced that 7 lucky winners will get a chance for a video message. The lucky draw will end on April 3 and winners will get wyshes by April 10.

Taking this announcement to her Instagram account, Sunny captioned, "few lucky winners to get a Video Wysh from me. Donations to go to WHO for fighting Corona Covid -19. Log onto www.thewysh.com/sunny."

Also, Sunny is prepared for the novel coronavirus and shared some of her isolation photos, humorously in her Twitter account.

Check out the tweet below:

'Wysh' is a two-way engagement and video request platform that enables fans to get personalized video messages from their favorite celebrities.

Through 'Wysh', users can also gift their loved ones or friends a video directly from their favorite stars.

Wysh' was launched in December 2019 by Mahesh Gogineni, Varun MS, and Manan Maheshwari, the Hyderabad-based startup provides celebrities with a way to engage with their fans while allowing them to connect with their favorite stars.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.