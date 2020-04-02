Sunny Leone launches online chat show, drops her mesmerizing pic on horse

Everyone's favourite Sunny Leone has commenced her chat show on Instagram during this ongoing global lockdown and curfew to fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Titled 'Lockdown with Sunny', the show will portray Sunny Leone in conversation with diverse celebrities including Mandana Karimi and Daboo Ratnani. The YouTube sensation Anisha Dixit has been invited as the online guest for the first episode.

"It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Instagram. It is all about light hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest," Sunny Leone said.

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has taken to Instagram to impress her fans in multiple ways like uploading her family snaps, herself in beachwear having dine with Daniel Weber etc.

In one recent picture, the 38-year-old actress, Sunny Leone is seen sitting on a black horse with very fewer clothes possible. The picture has created storm over the Internet and her fans have already started discussing and commenting on her looks. She not only looks impressive and smart on the horse, but the over-expression of cleavage and left thigh also makes the picture titillating and charming.

This is not the first when Sunny Leone left her followers mesmerized by her scintillating pictures. Here you can go through her Instagram account to see more of her beautiful snaps.

