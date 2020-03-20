Left Menu
Sehnaaz Gill shares first look for her music video featuring Sidharth Shukla

File photo Image Credit: Instagram (shehnaazgill)

Big Boss 13 famed, Sehnaaz Gill recently shared the first look of her upcoming music video, also featuring Sidharth Shukla on her Instagram page.

Sharing the photo, Sehnaaz captioned, "BHULA DUNGA releasing on 24th March 2020 on Indie Music Label Youtube Channel."

The track is sung by Dashan Raval who got fame from Indian reality show India's Raw Star. His song 'Meri Pehli Mohabbat' gained much popularity after his single 'Tera Zikr', which gained 172 million views on YouTube.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz walked out of the show 'Mujhse Shadi Karoge' because of Vikas Gupta and she even unfollowed Vikas Gupta on various social media handles.

When she was asked about her exit from the show, she said that her heart only beats for Sidharth Shukla and no one can take his place. But there's something else also between Shehnaaz's exit and Vikas Gupta's entry in the show.

According to media reports, Shehnaaz and Vikas got into a heated argument on the sets of 'Mujhse Shadi Karoge'. They both got into a heated argument over Shehnaaz's attitude towards the show. While Vikas was inside, he felt that she is not giving her 100 percent.

