Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hospital requests Kanika Kapoor to not 'throw tantrums of star' and behave like patient

Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where Kanika Kapoor is being treated after she was tested positive for COVID-19 has asked the Bollywood singer to 'not throw tantrums of a star' and cooperate with the hospital as a patient.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 23:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 23:20 IST
Hospital requests Kanika Kapoor to not 'throw tantrums of star' and behave like patient
Kanika Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was found COVID-19 positive at the airport.. Image Credit: ANI

Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, where Kanika Kapoor is being treated after she was tested positive for COVID-19 has asked the Bollywood singer to 'not throw tantrums of a star' and cooperate with the hospital as a patient. "Kanika Kapoor has been provided the best that is possible in a hospital. She must co-operate as a patient and not throw tantrums of a star. She is being provided a Gluten-Free Diet from Hospital Kitchen. She has to co-operate with us," Dr RK Dhiman, Director, Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS, Lucknow said.

"Facility provided to her is an isolated room with a toilet, patient-bed and a television. The ventilation of her room is air-conditioned with a separate Air Handling Unit for COVID-19 unit. Utmost care is being taken but she must first start behaving as a patient and not a star," he said. According to police, Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel. She had travelled to London, UK, a few days back.

On Friday, she announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to share her health condition. "For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post. The Lucknow police have booked Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

Kapoor has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...

Jordan blows sirens for start of nationwide curfew to combat coronavirus -witnesses

Jordan blew sirens at the start of a nationwide curfew on Saturday that limits the mobility of its 10 million citizens indefinitely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus, witnesses and officials said. Anyone violating the curfew,...

Cyprus reports its first coronavirus death - health ministry

Cyprus registered its first death from coronavirus on Saturday, the health ministry said, involving an individual who had underlying health issues.No further details were made available in a health ministry statement. As of Saturday, Cyprus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020