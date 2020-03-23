Left Menu
Development News Edition

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

SidNaaz announced their first song together 'Bhula Dunga' to release tomorrow on March 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Siddians)

Big Boss famed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also called as SidNaaz, announced their first song together 'Bhula Dunga' to release tomorrow on March 24, but before the release date, a video is going viral on social media where the singer of the song, 'Darshan Raval' is seen singing few lines of the song.

Watching the 13-second clip, fans are going crazy and assuming that it will be a sad, romantic song about heartbreak.

The first look of the song came out a few days back and was shared by Darshan Raval himself. He captioned, "are you ready to witness #SidNaaz's undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad 'BHULA DUNGA'? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!."

Today, on March 23, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have announced the release date of the music video and said, "We are coming together for the first time for our first song together 'Bhula Dunga' on Indie Music Lable."

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 was over, the SidNaaz fever has only doubled up, one of the main reasons is Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's one-sided love story. However, that has not affected their professional relationship even a bit.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar supports 'Janta Curfew' clanging utensils amid coronavirus

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll rises to 9; cases jump to 468

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to nine on Monday after West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each, while the number of confirmed cases soared to 468, the Union health ministry said. The number of ac...

Lockdown in France: coronavirus rewrites the teaching playbook

English teacher Carole Detemple had three days to tear up the teaching playbook as she knew it and create a virtual classroom in which to educate pupils confined to their Paris apartments by the coronavirus.As she swaps the whiteboard for a...

Riteish Deshmukh lauds Maha govt's measures to combat coronavirus spread

Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Monday took to social media to appreciate the proactive measures taken by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak. The 41-year-olds appreciation post came minutes after T...

U.S. Supreme Court maroons filmmaker in Blackbeard video piracy fight

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delivered a legal broadside to a filmmaker who documented the recovery of notorious English pirate Blackbeards wrecked ship, refusing to revive his video piracy lawsuit that sought monetary damages from Nort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020