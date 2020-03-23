SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Big Boss famed Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill also called as SidNaaz, announced their first song together 'Bhula Dunga' to release tomorrow on March 24, but before the release date, a video is going viral on social media where the singer of the song, 'Darshan Raval' is seen singing few lines of the song.

Watching the 13-second clip, fans are going crazy and assuming that it will be a sad, romantic song about heartbreak.

The first look of the song came out a few days back and was shared by Darshan Raval himself. He captioned, "are you ready to witness #SidNaaz's undeniable chemistry in @darshanravaldz love ballad 'BHULA DUNGA'? Coming soon! Stay tuned!!."

Today, on March 23, Sidharth and Shehnaaz have announced the release date of the music video and said, "We are coming together for the first time for our first song together 'Bhula Dunga' on Indie Music Lable."

Ever since Bigg Boss 13 was over, the SidNaaz fever has only doubled up, one of the main reasons is Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's one-sided love story. However, that has not affected their professional relationship even a bit.

