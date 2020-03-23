Akshay Kumar supports 'Janta Curfew' clanging utensils amid coronavirus

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has supported the 'Janta Curfew' which was appealed by Prime Mister Narendra Modi. Taking this seriousness to his Instagram account he along with Hrithik Roshan and Director-Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has shared a video in which he was seen clanging utensils.

Akshay captioned the video, "5 mins at 5 pm: With my neighbors taking a moment to appreciate those who do not have this luxury of staying at home and working tirelessly to keep us safe. Thank you to all the essential service providers for your selfless work."

Meanwhile, netizens praised the gesture of two stars. One of them wrote, "That's how a responsible superstar can set the example! Kudos to Akshay Kumar always ready to support the initiative which will help the nation! Love you, sir!."

But there were also people, who did not seem happy with the gesture of the celebrity as several others gathered from nearby and started recording them on their phone. A follower commented, "what a dolt you are in allowing these folks to gather. Is the message of social distancing not getting to you?"

Another follower commented, "Wow sir you guys are supporting these beating plates and making noise increases noise pollution and harms birds flying in the air and u guys are enjoying it wowwwwww."

Following the appeal of 'Janta Curfew' by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 22, when the clock struck five, people across the country clapped, clanged utensils and blew conch shells to express their gratitude towards the medical and other staff who are on the frontline of the battle against the Novel Coronavirus.

