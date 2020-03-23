Siddharth Nigam calls Avneet Kaur 'Bewafa' over social media

Popular television actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are also much popular in the video making App 'TikTok'. Recently, Siddharth and Avneet have shared a video in their social media where Avneet is seen to cheat Siddharth.

The recent TikTok video posted by Avneet on her Instagram account had Siddharth calling his rumored ladylove Avneet 'Bewafa'. Well, this video has Avneet in the arms of her man Siddharth, but her phone rings which she happens to answer, but only after maintaining a certain distance from him. She answers the call, she expresses her love and affection for the other person as well besides Siddharth.

Followed by swiftly getting back to Siddharth, later he discovers her two-timing after checking her phone, leaving her upset. Avneet hilariously captioned it, "@thesiddharthnigam #sidneet #avneetians #trending #concept." To which Siddharth replied, "Bewafa," followed by a monkey and laughing emoji.

Recently, Avneet has given a hint of confirmation of her relationship with Siddharth. On March 21, 2020, Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with her rumored beau, Siddharth Nigam.

Avneet captioned the image, "Main forever @thesiddharthnigam #Sidneet #Alasmine #GoodTimes Wearing- @periwinkley_shop."

