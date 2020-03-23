Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siddharth Nigam calls Avneet Kaur 'Bewafa' over social media

Recent TikTok video posted by Avneet on her Instagram account had Siddharth calling Avneet Bewafa

  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 22:07 IST
Siddharth Nigam calls Avneet Kaur 'Bewafa' over social media
File photo

Popular television actors Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are also much popular in the video making App 'TikTok'. Recently, Siddharth and Avneet have shared a video in their social media where Avneet is seen to cheat Siddharth.

The recent TikTok video posted by Avneet on her Instagram account had Siddharth calling his rumored ladylove Avneet 'Bewafa'. Well, this video has Avneet in the arms of her man Siddharth, but her phone rings which she happens to answer, but only after maintaining a certain distance from him. She answers the call, she expresses her love and affection for the other person as well besides Siddharth.

Followed by swiftly getting back to Siddharth, later he discovers her two-timing after checking her phone, leaving her upset. Avneet hilariously captioned it, "@thesiddharthnigam #sidneet #avneetians #trending #concept." To which Siddharth replied, "Bewafa," followed by a monkey and laughing emoji.

View this post on Instagram

💔🔥 @thesiddharthnigam #sidneet #avneetians #trending #concept

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on

Recently, Avneet has given a hint of confirmation of her relationship with Siddharth. On March 21, 2020, Avneet Kaur took to her Instagram handle and posted an adorable picture with her rumored beau, Siddharth Nigam.

Avneet captioned the image, "Main forever @thesiddharthnigam #Sidneet #Alasmine #GoodTimes Wearing- @periwinkley_shop."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

New Jersey to release county jail inmates over coronavirus

New Jersey plans to release low-risk inmates serving county jail sentences to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the governor said on Monday.The announcement follows an order late Sunday night signed by Stuart Rabner, chief justice of the...

Yamuna Expressway closed, passage for emergency only: Noida Police

Noida Police on Monday night closed the Yamuna Expressway for commuters amid a major lockdown across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.&#160; Commuters will only be allowed passage on the Yamuna Expressway, a key ...

Centre should provide more funds to states to tackle COVID-19: Deve Gowda

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Monday urged the Centre to provide more funds to state governments to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. He said the country is in a dangerous situation due to the fast spreading disease and states need...

Dutch PM Rutte: ban on public gatherings is "intelligent lockdown"

The Dutch government on Monday said it would strengthen an existing ban on public gatherings and extend it until June 1 as the Netherlands grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, in what Prime Minister Mark Rutte termed a targeted lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020