Left Menu
Development News Edition

SS Rajamouli to release 'RRR' motion poster and title logo on March 25

SS Rajamouli to release 'RRR' motion poster and title logo on March 25
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ssrajamouli)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced on Twitter that the motion poster and the title logo of his much-awaited film, 'RRR', will be launched on March 25, on the occasion of Telugu New Year.

He also revealed that the team has come up with such a decision only to lift the spirit of everyone, at the time of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Also, Indian film critic, journalist, editor and film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh has revealed on Twitter that Junior NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the movie and the movie will be released in five different languages.

Rajamouli also requested the fans to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, "I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering."

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi announces 21-day countrywide lockdown from midnight, says social isolation only option against spread of COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease, which sprea...

States reject Trump talk of restarting U.S. economy early

A week after millions of Americans began taking shelter at home from the coronavirus, states warned on Tuesday against easing restrictions too soon even though the clampdown is devastating the U.S. economy. President Donald Trump said on Mo...

No need to panic, whole country is together in this fight: Home Minister Amit Shah on lockdown.

No need to panic, whole country is together in this fight Home Minister Amit Shah on lockdown....

Dehradun Hotel sealed after Spanish citizen tested positive for COVID19

Day after a Spanish citizen was confirmed positive for coronavirus, the hotel where the person was staying has been sealed, said Shweta Choubey, Superintendent of Police, on Tuesday.The hotel where the Spanish citizen, who was confirmed pos...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020