SS Rajamouli to release 'RRR' motion poster and title logo on March 25

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has announced on Twitter that the motion poster and the title logo of his much-awaited film, 'RRR', will be launched on March 25, on the occasion of Telugu New Year.

It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can't promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 24, 2020

He also revealed that the team has come up with such a decision only to lift the spirit of everyone, at the time of the novel coronavirus crisis.

Also, Indian film critic, journalist, editor and film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh has revealed on Twitter that Junior NTR, Ajay Devgan and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the movie and the movie will be released in five different languages.

Rajamouli also requested the fans to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes, "I request the fans and audience on behalf of my whole team to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes. The country is locked down for a reason there should be no reason for a social gathering."

