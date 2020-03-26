Netflix's hottest show 'Money Heist' announces its release date of part 4

Netflix has released a brand new teaser of 'Money Heist': Part 4, also called 'La Casa de Papel' in Spanish. Recently, Money Heist has also announced the official release date of the series on its Twitter account.

The critically-acclaimed series is scheduled to make its return on April 3 with 8 new episodes.

'Money Heist' has become one of Netflix's hottest shows, with a global audience that just can't get enough. In fact, the series has been so popular that soon after the release of part 3 people had started demanding Money Heist's part 4.

'Money Heist' or 'La casa de papel' follows the story of eight thieves who take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan. In part 4, Lives are on the line as the Professor's plan begins to unravel and the crew must fend off enemies from both inside and outside the Bank of Spain.

'Money Heist' is created by Alex Pina, who is also serving as an executive producer along with Sonia Martínez, Jesus Colmenar, Esther Martinez Lobato, and Nacho Manubens. In 2018, the series became the most-watched non-English language series and one of the most-watched series overall on Netflix.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.