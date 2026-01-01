Trump’s National Guard Withdrawal: A Legal Battle Over Federal Overreach

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration would be withdrawing the National Guard from key cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. However, he warned that federal forces would return if crime rates increased. Local leaders criticized the deployments and labeled them as federal overreach.

Despite the Trump administration's assertion that troop deployments were required to combat crime and safeguard federal properties, judges have consistently ruled that these actions exceeded presidential authority. The U.S. Supreme Court further restrained Trump's attempt regarding National Guard deployment.

Following Trump's announcement, Chicago's mayoral office touted a significant decline in crime. Meanwhile, military officials have been gradually reducing deployments as ongoing litigation has put their actions under scrutiny.

