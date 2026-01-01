Left Menu

Trump’s National Guard Withdrawal: A Legal Battle Over Federal Overreach

President Trump has announced the withdrawal of the National Guard from cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. Local leaders claim the deployments were unnecessary and legally challenged them, citing federal overreach. Courts have consistently ruled against Trump’s authority to deploy troops without clear justification.

Updated: 01-01-2026 07:16 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration would be withdrawing the National Guard from key cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Portland. However, he warned that federal forces would return if crime rates increased. Local leaders criticized the deployments and labeled them as federal overreach.

Despite the Trump administration's assertion that troop deployments were required to combat crime and safeguard federal properties, judges have consistently ruled that these actions exceeded presidential authority. The U.S. Supreme Court further restrained Trump's attempt regarding National Guard deployment.

Following Trump's announcement, Chicago's mayoral office touted a significant decline in crime. Meanwhile, military officials have been gradually reducing deployments as ongoing litigation has put their actions under scrutiny.

