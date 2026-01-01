Prime Minister's New Year Message: Peace and Prosperity for 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a happy 2026, emphasizing good health, prosperity, and fulfillment. He also prayed for peace and happiness in society, expressing his hopes for success in the year ahead.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 07:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 07:24 IST
- Country:
- India
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes for the upcoming year 2026, hoping it brings peace, happiness, and prosperity to all.
In a heartfelt message posted on X, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of good health, success, and fulfillment in the coming year.
He also expressed his hopes for societal peace and happiness, reinforcing his commitment to a harmonious future for the nation.
