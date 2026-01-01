Left Menu

Prime Minister's New Year Message: Peace and Prosperity for 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished everyone a happy 2026, emphasizing good health, prosperity, and fulfillment. He also prayed for peace and happiness in society, expressing his hopes for success in the year ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 07:24 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 07:24 IST
Prime Minister's New Year Message: Peace and Prosperity for 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes for the upcoming year 2026, hoping it brings peace, happiness, and prosperity to all.

In a heartfelt message posted on X, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of good health, success, and fulfillment in the coming year.

He also expressed his hopes for societal peace and happiness, reinforcing his commitment to a harmonious future for the nation.

TRENDING

1
New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026

New Year Hopes: Strengthening India's Future in 2026

 India
2
Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains

Mumbai Welcomes 2026 with Unexpected Rains

 India
3
Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

Taiwan Stands Firm Against China's Military Provocations

 Global
4
Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

Candlelight Protest Ignites Demand for Justice in Anjel Chakma's Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026