Tensions Escalate: China's Military Drills Near Taiwan Draw Global Concern

China's military executed extensive drills near Taiwan titled 'Justice Mission 2025', raising regional and international alarm. Despite announcing the drills' completion, China maintained military vigilance. Taiwan denounced the maneuvers as provocative, while China deemed them essential for sovereignty. The situation underscores escalating tensions between China, Taiwan, and global stakeholders.

Updated: 01-01-2026 07:56 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 07:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's military drills near Taiwan, dubbed 'Justice Mission 2025', wrapped up on Wednesday, eliciting worldwide concern. The exercises involved rocket launches and a significant deployment of military assets around the island, underlining China's firm stance on Taiwan.

Despite completing the drills, China remains vigilant, asserting the maneuvers were a necessary defense of its sovereignty. Taiwan condemned the exercises as provocative threats to regional stability. The escalating tensions have drawn responses from allies in the region and the West.

Ambassadors from the Quad nations met amid these tensions to advocate for a free Indo-Pacific. Taiwan's government expressed readiness to protect itself, activating emergency response mechanisms as Chinese military presence persisted near its boundaries.

