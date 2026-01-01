High Seas Tension: China's 'Justice Mission 2025' Drills Around Taiwan

Taiwan persisted in high alert status on Wednesday following China's extensive military exercises around the island the day before, maintaining its emergency maritime response operations as Chinese naval activities were closely monitored, according to the coast guard.

The drills, named 'Justice Mission 2025', involved firing numerous rockets towards Taiwan and deploying a vast array of warships and aircraft. This display of military might has concerned allies both in the region and in the West.

Beijing declared the conclusion of these drills late Wednesday, though it emphasized its military would stay vigilant. Taiwan's defense ministry stated a considerable number of Chinese planes and vessels were still present, necessitating a continued military readiness from Taiwan, albeit without further details.

